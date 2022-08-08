Giancarlo Esposito Has Spoken With Marvel, And He's Down To Play Professor X

If you've watched any television at all over the last several years, you've seen multiple shows take advantage of one thing: When you need a quiet, ruthless, and stone-cold villain who lets his facial expressions and body language do most of the talking, you hire Giancarlo Esposito. No lesser shows than "Better Call Saul," "The Mandalorian," and "The Boys" have all tried to tap into the same "Breaking Bad" magic that has made the "Do the Right Thing," "The Usual Suspects," and "Ali" actor into such a known quantity these days. Of course, those who've watched those aforementioned films know that Esposito is a first-class talent who is capable of much more than the same sorts of stoic, antagonistic roles that younger fans may associate him with.

In a welcome reprieve from such pigeonholed roles, Esposito seems eager to make his next mark in a very different (and even more highly-publicized) way.

Long the subject of fan-casts and rumors and speculation over which role — if any — the prolific actor might accept in the world of superheroes, Esposito has finally waded into the fray. More than that, his latest comments just might fuel even more attention over one particularly popular character that fans would almost unanimously love to see him play. Apparently, he's already had meetings with Marvel Studios (though he coyly refrains from revealing any specifics). And more to the point, there's one specific character that he'd love to play someday: the figurehead of the X-Men, Professor X/Charles Xavier himself.