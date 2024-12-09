Chris Evans Can Do This All Day As Captain America Actor Returns To MCU With Avengers: Doomsday

Another major Marvel star is returning for "Avengers: Doomsday." The massive team-up movie is part one of the two-part finale to the ongoing Multiverse Saga, the series of movies (and shows) that have continued the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the aftermath of 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," which closed out the Infinity Saga. It looks like Marvel Studios is pulling out all of the stops here, as original Avengers actor Chris Evans, known for his role as Captain America, is returning to the MCU for the film.

According to The Wrap, Evans is indeed returning in "Avengers: Doomsday," which is set to hit theaters in 2026. While one could assume he will once again play the heroic Steve Rogers, Marvel has not confirmed the exact nature of his role in the film.

"Doomsday" is to be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who previously helmed "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Avengers: Endgame." The film will also feature the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU as the villain Doctor Doom. RDJ previously played Iron Man in the franchise, making his villain turn a big deal.

Evans previously played Captain America in the MCU for nearly a decade. The actor made his debut in 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger," starring in a trilogy of films as well as the four previous "Avengers" films. We last saw Evans as Cap in "Endgame," with the character getting the happy ending he deserved. That makes his participation in "Doomsday" not particularly surprising, but it does raise a lot of questions.