Chris Evans Can Do This All Day As Captain America Actor Returns To MCU With Avengers: Doomsday
Another major Marvel star is returning for "Avengers: Doomsday." The massive team-up movie is part one of the two-part finale to the ongoing Multiverse Saga, the series of movies (and shows) that have continued the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the aftermath of 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," which closed out the Infinity Saga. It looks like Marvel Studios is pulling out all of the stops here, as original Avengers actor Chris Evans, known for his role as Captain America, is returning to the MCU for the film.
According to The Wrap, Evans is indeed returning in "Avengers: Doomsday," which is set to hit theaters in 2026. While one could assume he will once again play the heroic Steve Rogers, Marvel has not confirmed the exact nature of his role in the film.
"Doomsday" is to be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who previously helmed "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Avengers: Endgame." The film will also feature the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU as the villain Doctor Doom. RDJ previously played Iron Man in the franchise, making his villain turn a big deal.
Evans previously played Captain America in the MCU for nearly a decade. The actor made his debut in 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger," starring in a trilogy of films as well as the four previous "Avengers" films. We last saw Evans as Cap in "Endgame," with the character getting the happy ending he deserved. That makes his participation in "Doomsday" not particularly surprising, but it does raise a lot of questions.
Chris Evans returning for Avengers: Doomsday feels like Thanos – inevitable
Originally, the Multiverse Saga was set to conclude with a double bill of "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." Once Marvel and Disney decided to move on from Jonathan Majors and Kang, the first entry in that double bill was changed to "Doomsday," with RDJ headlining. In any event, both films are shaping up to be massive events that will close out this saga with a huge bang.
This also won't be the first time that Evans has returned to the MCU fold during the Multiverse Saga. The actor previously reprised his role as Johnny Storm in "Deadpool & Wolverine" earlier this year. That was a bit of a subversion of expectations, as audiences have come to know him as Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, and not so much Johnny Storm from those early 2000s "Fantastic Four" movies.
Either way, it's a big get for "Doomsday." One thing that is worth noting is that Evans hasn't had a lot of major successes since leaving the MCU. Pixar's "Lightyear" didn't exactly pan out, nor did "Ghosted" or "Pain Hustlers." Whether or not we ever see that sequel to "The Grey Man" is still very much up in the air. So, from a career perspective, returning to Marvel makes a lot of sense. It also helps Marvel shore up these films at a time when the MCU is not as automatically bankable as it once was.
"Avengers: Doomsday" is currently set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. "Secret Wars" will follow on May 7, 2027.