Is The Gray Man 2 With Ryan Gosling Still Happening Or Has The Sequel Gone Underground?

When it was released in 2022, The Russo Bros.' spy thriller "The Gray Man," based on the 2009 novel by Mark Greaney, boasted the largest budget of any Netflix film to date, costing the studio about $200 million. "The Gray Man" was a flippant action flick that starred Ryan Gosling as a skilled CIA assassin nicknamed Sierra Six, after the ultra-secret Sierra program that trained him. Sierra Six, on an early mission, learns from the now-independent Sierra Four (Callan Mulvey) that there may be some active corruption or malfeasance in the Sierra program, and goes rogue, searching for the truth. Six's boss Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) hires the kooky, ultra-violent Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) to track him down. Ana De Armas also appears as a CIA agent named Dani Miranda.

"The Gray Man" was reviewed generally poorly, fetching a mere 45% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, for all its expensive bombast and dazzling star power, ultimately emerges as generic and perfunctory, feeling like the result of A.I. amalgamations and executive decisions rather than any kind of creative spark. The Russos gained an impressive reputation helming some of the most expensive and successful superhero films of all time, but outside of Marvel's purview, have proven to be shallow studio tools.

Regardless, "The Gray Man" was touted as one of the most-watched Netflix debuts, coming in at the fifth-highest in the service's history. It was claimed to be (by Netflix themselves) the most-watched Netflix film in 84 countries, having racked up 253 million viewing hours in toto. Since "The Gray Man" is 129 minutes, that would translate to 117.6 million views all the way through.

A sequel was announced on the film's successful debut weekend. Where are we on that?