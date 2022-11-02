The Electric State: Everything We Know So Far About The New Netflix Project From The Russo Brothers

Those dagnabbit Russo Brothers are at it again. The filmmaking duo has stayed very busy since finishing their run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019. In the last three years alone, the Russos have directed a pair of feature-length films ("Cherry" and "The Gray Man"), co-written the Nextflix movie "Extraction" and its upcoming sequel, and produced Daniels' mind-bending romp "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (which /Film's Jacob Hall declared "the best American movie in years" in his review).

Okay, it's no secret that the more involved the Russos are in their projects of late, the more generic the end result tends to be in the eyes of critics (see also: "The Gray Man," a thriller our own Hoai-Tran Bui has amusingly but fairly dubbed "Fifty Shades of Okay"). Might that change with their next film, the sci-fi adventure "The Electric State"? There's plenty of time to speculate about that between now and the movie's likely arrival on Netflix in 2024, so here's a rundown of what we know for certain as of this moment.