Millie Bobby Brown On Enola Holmes 2 Improv, Being Different Than Eleven, And Giving Enola Agency [Exclusive Interview]

The director gave you free takes here where you could sort of improv. Were there any instances of improv that made it into the final cut?

Yes, actually. There's a scene in Sherlock's apartment where I say, "Crazy idea. Have you considered a flatmate?" And "crazy idea" was 100 percent improv. But yeah, I definitely implemented some of my improv into it. And sometimes we kept it and sometimes we didn't. But ultimately it was very fun to be able to kind of bounce those ideas off of Harry [Bradbeer, the director] and he was so open and accepting of it.

I know you've said that Enola is much closer to you personally than Eleven from "Stranger Things." As Eleven matures, do you find that you're closer to her now?

No, still no. I am not from a laboratory and I do not have a shaved head. I have a great family [laughs]. I cannot still resonate. I don't think I'll ever resonate with that. I love it, you know, we share a common denominator which is just the fact that we are young women, but there's no — our characters are very, very different. So I would have to say no. I think Enola and I are still very similar.

You've mentioned that being part of the story development is really important to you and I love that you're a producer on this. Do you find that this has affected what we see on the screen?

Well, I mean yes. There were some things obviously that — I mean, I have a say which is different than other projects that I've been a part of. Yeah, I would say so.