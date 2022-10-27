Enola Holmes 2 Director Harry Bradbeer On A More Mature Enola And Throwing Soup Cans From Carriages [Exclusive Interview]

There's this strong message here that I love about being independent, but also being willing to ask for help and being stronger together. I'd love to hear your thoughts on why that was important to portray.

Well, the first film was about [Enola] on her own, and it felt like a way to take her on, to make her grow up as Millie herself was growing up. And I think [writer] Jack [Thorne] put it beautifully as saying it's a story from "I" to "we."

The hardest thing, sometimes, is to accept help. And also, when pride gets in the way, that's even tougher. Pride is sort of her Achilles heel, like a lot of our lot great and interesting characters. She wants to do it on her own. And we love the idea of cooperation because it helped to build a story with Sherlock. Everybody wanted her to work with Sherlock and to solve case together. It brought her together with Louie [who plays Viscount Tewkesbury] in an active way and have him take part in it.

But in particular, it allowed us to tell a story, which we had been looking into, which was the Matchgirls' Strike of 1888, a real historical event that allowed us to put Enola in a totally different world, not of aristocrats and fancy country houses, but of grim industrial work and a whole sisterhood of girls from a very different background.

So that's how it came about, really, and with some kind of exciting, fulfilling ending. It took a long time to plot, though, I have to say.

I love that this is based on that real story. With everything going on in the UK and around the world with strikes right now, was that part of the reason you picked this specific one?

Well, it was the first strike by women for women. So a big formative moment in that movement and about unions. And it coincided with the 1880s, which was our period. I'd read that story when I was a history student. I was always shocked by the fact that there were these — and were photographs of them — that these girls worked despite what was happening to them. And they had these terrible malformaties and pain, struggle, and sometimes death. So it seemed to be a darker kind of mystery with more of a disturbing potential outcome and dealing with — which is, again, true to the fact — corrupt and greedy bosses weighing down on the workers. So there seems to be a very clear case of right and wrong here, but wrapped up in quite a twisty corruption blackmail world, which could be something that both she and Sherlock could interact with here.