Enola Holmes 2's Mystery Plot Is Based On A Real-Life Workers' Strike

The release of "Enola Holmes" back in 2020 proved to be a big success for Netflix, so it's no surprise that a sequel is the way soon. Bringing back Millie Bobby Brown as the titular kid detective, "Enola Holmes 2" follows her on a quest to find another missing person. This time, instead of her mother Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter) or the young Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge, who also returns for the sequel), the missing person is a young woman named Sarah Chapman, who works at the Bryant & May match factory.

If you are familiar with the history of labor strikes in the United Kingdom, then the names of Chapman and the factory might be familiar. That's because "Enola Holmes 2" is based around the Matchgirls' Strike of 1888, according to a new feature in Total Film. Over a thousand women and girls that worked at the east London factory went on strike to protest abhorrent working conditions, which included 14-hour work days and extremely low pay. The strike went on for several weeks until Bryant & May officials caved in to public pressure.

As for Chapman, The Matchgirls Memorial says the real-life version of this character was just 19 years old when she was working at the factory alongside her mother and sister. Although she received manageable wages, she joined the strike committee in order to reduce inequality among her coworkers. In Enola's version of events, she will end up missing, forcing Enola to team up with her brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill) to find answers.