Enola Holmes 2 Teaser: Millie Bobby Brown Is Back On The Case
The game is afoot ... again! Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes made her highly entertaining screen debut back in 2020, with Henry Cavill co-starring as her brother (some wavy-haired chap by the name of Sherlock). Now, the sleuthing siblings are reuniting for "Enola Holmes 2," a sequel that sees them working together to solve their most taxing case yet.
Drawing once more from Nancy Springer's "Enola Homes Mysteries" book series, "Enola Holmes 2" finds Enola a little older and more worldly, but just as intrepid as ever. Having only just opened her own agency, our hero is quick to realize business for female detectives is, well, about as poor as you might expect it to be in ye olde London at the turn of the 20th century. But never fear! When a "penniless matchstick girl" hires Enola to locate her missing sister, it's off to the races for her and, in time, Sherlock.
With its release date coming up quickly, Netflix premiered a sneak peek for the "Enola Holmes" sequel at its annual Tudum event (yes, "Tudum" is a title we're just going to have to learn to live with). You can check it out below.
Watch the Enola Holmes 2 teaser
"Enola Holmes 2" features most of the same crew as the first movie, including "Fleabag" director Harry Bradbeer and "His Dark Materials" head writer Jack Thorne. The pair brought a fair amount from their earlier work to the table in the original "Enola Homes," between Enola's constant fourth-wall breaks and the movie's focus on social issues related to class and gender. At the same time, the film is far less thematically dense and a whole lot lighter in tone than their previous output, but in a way that feels appropriate for a young, optimistic lead like Enola. It will be interesting, then, to see how they've altered their approach for the sequel, now that Enola's on her way to becoming a full-blooded adult.
Joining Brown and Cavill in the "Enola Holmes 2" cast are their returning costars Helena Bonham Carter as Enola and Sherlock's mother, Eudoria, Susie Wokoma as Edith, Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury, and Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade. There's no sign yet of Sam Claflin returning as Enola and Sherlock's stick-in-the-mud sibling, Mycroft, although there will be some brand-new characters played by the likes of Sharon Duncan-Brewster ("Dune: Part One") and David Thewlis. The latter is fresh off his perfectly creepy turn as John Dee in "The Sandman," so it may be best to keep an eye on him if you're trying to suss out the sequel's villain in advance.
"Enola Holmes 2" begins streaming on Netflix on November 4, 2022.