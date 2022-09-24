Enola Holmes 2 Teaser: Millie Bobby Brown Is Back On The Case

The game is afoot ... again! Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes made her highly entertaining screen debut back in 2020, with Henry Cavill co-starring as her brother (some wavy-haired chap by the name of Sherlock). Now, the sleuthing siblings are reuniting for "Enola Holmes 2," a sequel that sees them working together to solve their most taxing case yet.

Drawing once more from Nancy Springer's "Enola Homes Mysteries" book series, "Enola Holmes 2" finds Enola a little older and more worldly, but just as intrepid as ever. Having only just opened her own agency, our hero is quick to realize business for female detectives is, well, about as poor as you might expect it to be in ye olde London at the turn of the 20th century. But never fear! When a "penniless matchstick girl" hires Enola to locate her missing sister, it's off to the races for her and, in time, Sherlock.

With its release date coming up quickly, Netflix premiered a sneak peek for the "Enola Holmes" sequel at its annual Tudum event (yes, "Tudum" is a title we're just going to have to learn to live with). You can check it out below.