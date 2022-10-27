Henry Cavill On Enola Holmes 2 And The Softer Side Of Sherlock [Exclusive Interview]

There are seven books in the Nancy Springer series, and there is certainly a whole lot of lore to draw from for a third film — if they can get the gang back together, that is. Cavill recently stated that he'll be back to play the role of Superman in the future and that he's excited to tell an "enormously joyful" story in the future. Between season 3 of "The Witcher" and any new films that come from the Warner Bros./DC universe with recently announced helmers James Gunn and Peter Safran, it might be hard to get Cavill to shoot for any length of time. (He's also the lead of a new spy movie called "Argylle," which is meant to kick off yet another franchise.)

Without spoiling anything for viewers, there are some events at the end of "Enola Holmes 2" that open the door for more stories, particularly where Sherlock is concerned. Cavill would like to reprise the role again, but scheduling would be the issue. He says:

"Interested? Yes, only time will tell. I mean, I'm getting quite busy these days. So it's just a matter of making sure that everything lines up and that I can give my full attention and dedication to every character."

After you watch "Enola Holmes 2," I'm sure you'll agree that we need more. The ending is just too enticing (in several ways) for this to be the last shot across the bow.