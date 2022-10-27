Henry Cavill Promises That His Superman Return Will Tell An 'Enormously Joyful' Story

Who knew a quote like this would ever actually make headlines, but here we are.

Everyone under the sun is familiar with the story of Superman and his feel-good origins. As with the vast majority of modern adaptations of classic material, however, things took a turn for the morally grey when it came time for actor Henry Cavill to slip on the cape in Zack Snyder's 2013 big-screen reboot, "Man of Steel." Despite a famously well-received teaser trailer that seemed to foreground all those old-fashioned ideas about Superman inspiring hope and goodness and the drive to be the best version of ourselves, the actual movie itself proved to be ... slightly more divisive, as one might expect from a filmmaker with those particular set of narrative sensibilities.

Although even the biggest supporters of the movie at the time insisted that we'd see a more familiar incarnation of Superman the next time around, audiences received an even darker and more brooding take on the fan-favorite hero in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." The chaotic circumstances surrounding the neutered theatrical cut of the subsequent "Justice League" movie and the fan-driven campaign to restore "Zack Snyder's Justice League" perhaps best represents the clashing trains of thought behind Cavill's depiction of Kal-El/Clark Kent. Which version do audiences prefer: the do-gooder who spouts lines about truth and justice, or the existentially conflicted lost soul who can never be quite as good as the world needs him to be?

Well, that question may have been answered by the actor himself. In the wake of his post-credits cameo in "Black Adam" and his celebratory social media post, Cavill further addressed his return as Superman and made no secret of how he wants to portray the superhero.