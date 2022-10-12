Kevin Smith Is Bringing The Snyder Cut Of Justice League To Theaters, But There's A Catch

Kevin Smith is an incredibly busy guy. In addition to recording his plethora of podcasts, writing stories for his new comic book imprint, and appearing at conventions and pop-ups around the world, he's still making movies and touring with them, which is what he's currently doing with "Clerks III." On top of all that, he also owns an excellent comic book store in Red Bank, New Jersey. Although, that isn't the only business that the acclaimed filmmaker is running these days.

Earlier this year, Smith became a co-owner of the Atlantic Moviehouse in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey. This was the theater that the filmmaker frequented with his family as a child while he was growing up in the Garden State. Now rebranded as Smodcastle Cinemas, the theater is set to include a View Askew merch store in the lobby, a "film school camp" for young people with movie-making aspirations, and a curated program of special screenings, Q&As, and marathons.

So far, the schedule has consisted of a screening of his most recent film that closed out his Quick Stop trilogy, then a special presentation of "Tusk" paired with a taping of the "Hollywood Babble-On" podcast. But now Smith has announced a new series for the theater that will bring some of the biggest directors in Hollywood to New Jersey in order to screen their movies and engage with fans. And among the first films announced is "Zack Snyder's Justice League."