Kevin Smith Launching A Comic Book Starring His Film Characters

And Secret Stash Press won't just tout the latest stories from Smith. Plans are in place to expand the line with new titles from additional creators, plus "the creator of the next great comic book from within our audience" when a lucky reader is given the opportunity to become a published comic book writer. Considering how many friends he has in the comics industry from his many years on the Comic-Con circuit, along with his forays into comic book writing at other big name publishers such as Marvel, DC Comics, and Dynamite with books like "Green Arrow: Quiver," "Daredevil: Guardian Devil," and "Green Hornet," there's certainly a deep well of talent to draw from when Smith starts reaching out for collaborators. One has to wonder if he'll even revisit some of the work he did with the "Clerks" comics at Oni Press from the late '90s.

But no matter what direction this line goes in, I'm pretty sure about this: Sooner or later, Smith's long-time friend, "Batman: The Widening Gyre" artist, and "Comic Book Men" star Walt Flanagan will likely be among the talent brought in for a series or a story. And when that happens, I highly recommend adding that book to your pull list at your local comic shop, because Flanagan is an awesome artist. But with or without Flanagan, the books from Secret Stash Press are sure to catch the eye of Kevin Smith fans everywhere. Snootchie bootchies.