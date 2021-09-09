The Morning Watch: How Tony Leung Acts With His Eyes, Creating Chasing Amy's Comic-Con Opening & More

In this edition, watch a video essay explain how "Shang-Chi" co-star Tony Leung has delivered such masterful performances over the years by acting with his eyes. Plus, take a journey back to 1997 as Kevin Smith breaks down how the opening Comic-Con scene in "Chasing Amy" was created. And finally, listen as Matt Damon recalls some of his most memorable characters from "Good Will Hunting," "Ocean's Eleven," "The Talented Mr. Ripley," "The Departed," and many more.