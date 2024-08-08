Chris Evans Had One Condition For Doing His Cameo In Deadpool & Wolverine

This article contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Back in 2022, Chris Evans expressed enthusiasm to reprise his role as Johnny Storm from the maligned 2005 "Fantastic Four," and that it'd be an "easier sell" than returning as Captain America. Well, Evans and all the fans of that movie got their wish when a familiar face appeared in "Deadpool & Wolverine" and shouted the immortal words of the bard himself: "Flame On!"

Sadly, as cool as it is to see Johnny Storm again, he is not long for this world. Immediately, his fire powers are extinguished the moment he faces Pyro from the "X-Men" movies. Then, in one of the best and most shocking scenes in the movie, Storm gets killed in a most gory and brutal way. So shocking was this scene, where Johnny has his skin peeled off and his body explodes like a blood balloon, that even Emma Corrin — who plays Cassandra Nova — feels bad about it.

In the latest Happy Sad Confused episode, director Shawn Levy talked about bringing back Chris Evans for his brief cameo as Johnny Storm. Apparently, Evans got on board quickly, under one condition. "I do know that Ryan definitely sweetened the pot with that instant classic of a final end credit monologue, which Ryan wrote in a ridiculously short amount of time because he is a genius-level writer," Levy said. "And Chris read that and was like, 'Yes, please. One condition: That stays in the movie.'"

"So we always knew that would be the button to the end credits," Levy continued. "We would assume that Wade is exaggerating the things Johnny said about Cassandra, but then we get the glorious pleasure of seeing Chris Evans rattle off a Ryan Reynolds-penned filthy monologue. It was one of the more fun days on set [...] And very few takes."