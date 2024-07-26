Deadpool & Wolverine's Most Shocking Moment Demands A Closer Look

You know the drill: Here's your warning that this article contains major spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Those mad men really did it. It was always obvious that the various trailers for "Deadpool & Wolverine" were holding back in a big way — but few of us could've guessed just how many surprises were laying in wait for us. Once Hugh Jackman officially boarded the threequel, director Shawn Levy and star (and co-writer) Ryan Reynolds went full steam ahead in packing the script with every zany idea they possibly could. According to /Film's review by Chris Evangelista, that leaves us with a joke-riddled, cameo-heavy experience that's less than the sum of its parts. But, chances are, those of you who clicked this particular headline (sorry Deadpool, but you're not the only one here capable of breaking the fourth wall!) are more interested in digging deep into the most fanboy-friendly and downright spoilery moments that likely left you buzzing while leaving the theater on opening night.

But with so many memorable scenes to pick from, which one stands out as the most shocking one of them all? It's tough to top the visual of Deadpool literally digging up the corpse of Wolverine from the end of "Logan," of course, and not a single one of us had any idea that the two superheroes would end up fighting alongside the most unexpected team of misfits in superhero movie history: Wesley Snipes' Blade, Jennifer Garner's Elektra (okay, that one we had some inkling about), Channing Tatum as Gambit, and even Dafne Keen reprising her role as X-23/Laura. But all of that pales in comparison to the real scene-stealing appearance a little more than half an hour into the film. Yeah, you know the one: Chris Evans suiting up once again ... as Johnny Storm.