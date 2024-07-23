Everything You Need To Remember To Watch Deadpool & Wolverine

One of the post-credits scenes for "Deadpool 2" sees Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) travel back in time to the events of "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," the film that infamously sewed the Merc With a Mouth's, er, mouth shut in its climax. After shooting his younger self dead (and then shooting him several more times for good measure), the older Wade informs a visibly confused Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), "Look, eventually, you're going to hang up the claws, and it's gonna make a lot of people very sad. [...] But one day, your old pal Wade's gonna ask you to get back in the saddle again."

What Reynolds and co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wenick couldn't have known when they wrote that scene was that Jackman would not only return as Wolverine after retiring from the role in 2017, but he would also be the one to suggest the idea in the first place. This week's "Deadpool & Wolverine" sees the titular duo make the leap to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, further integrating Fox's "X-Men" characters after Disney's purchase of the studio. However, unlike its previous drip-drip-drip approach, the franchise is taking a massive leap forward here, bringing in all manner of familiar mutants as part of the film's multiverse-crossing storyline.

So, where does that leave all the poor folks who took "Deadpool & Wolverine" director Shawn Levy at his word about not having to do any homework for the film? The short answer: Levy's a liar, liar, pants on fire. (One could even say he's ... a "Big Fat Liar.") The longer, and more serious answer, is that he was partly telling the truth; this isn't like "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" or "The Marvels" where you had to know several MCU shows and movies inside and out just to understand what's going on — although you should familiarize yourself with at least a few previous titles.

No need to have those claws out: here's a spoiler-free guide to everything you need to recall for "Deadpool & Wolverine."