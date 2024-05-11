Here's Why Wolverine Is Called Logan

Wolverine is the only superhero to have a movie titled after his real name, 2017's "Logan," which we at /Film named the best "X-Men" movie. Somehow, I don't expect we'll ever be getting a Superman movie called "Clark" or a Batman film titled "Bruce." Wolverine's past is shrouded in mystery though; even he doesn't remember most of it. Is "Logan" even his real name? Yes — but it's complicated.

Wolverine was introduced without much context in 1974's "Incredible Hulk" #180 (by Len Wein and Herb Trimpe) when the Hulk makes his way to Canada and tangles with the local hero. Nothing was said about Wolverine's life outside his yellow costume, or if he even had one. When Wein was tasked with rebooting the X-Men in 1975, he reused Wolverine as part of the new line-up; since his introduction was so vague, it was easy to rewrite Wolverine into a mutant. Still, Wolverine remained mysterious, and as Wein soon departed, writer Chris Claremont slowly filled in the blanks.

It was 10 issues before Claremont even suggested Wolverine had any interior life; in "X-Men" #103, a leprechaun (bear with me) calls him "Mr. Logan" and Wolverine questions how the imp could know his real name. His teammates don't learn his name is Logan until "Uncanny X-Men" #139, when Wolverine visits his old friend Heather Hudson. To put this in perspective, this is after "The Dark Phoenix Saga," Claremont's most famous "X-Men" story and the first climax of his run on the title. Nightcrawler, Wolverine's best mutant friend, asks why he never told them his name is "Logan." Wolverine responds, "You didn't ask."

Claremont picked the name from Mount Logan in Canada, telling Back Issue magazine that he wanted to be ironic by naming short king Wolverine after his homeland's highest peak.