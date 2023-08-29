Star Wars' James Earl Jones Thought Darth Vader's Big Reveal Was A Complete Lie

As you probably know, David Prowse did the physical work for Darth Vader, while James Earl Jones gave us his signature voice. Jones had spoken to George Lucas about expanding the character vocally for the second film in a 2009 interview with American Film Institute (via THR) where he said:

"I remember on ['Empire'], when George had a chance to counsel me, he said, 'We don't know what we did right [on "A New Hope"], so let's just try what we did.' Naturally, I wanted to make Darth Vader more interesting, more subtle, more psychologically oriented. And he said, 'No. no. What we're finding out is you've got to keep his voice on a very narrow ban of inflection because he ain't human, really.' So, that was the answer."

Of course, the character was expanded, and he was most certainly human. He was given a son and a daughter, which Jones couldn't believe. He said in the previously mentioned 2017 Binary Residue video, "When I first saw the dialogue that said, 'Luke, I am your father,' I said to myself, 'He's lying. I wonder how they are going to play that lie out?'"

I have to admit that I, as a tiny person, didn't really believe it either. To be fair, I was also young enough to think Darth Vader was a droid. Still, it seemed preposterous at the time. In fact, Mark Hamill was one of only three people who knew before filming, along with Lucas and director Irvin Kershner. It was a huge moment in film history, despite the fact that most people in the world know it now.

