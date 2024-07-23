The Totally Bonkers Comic Book History Of Cassandra Nova, Deadpool & Wolverine's Villain

What kind of villain could force Deadpool and Wolverine to team up? Well, in the upcoming 2024 flick at least, it'll be Cassandra Nova (played by Emma Corrin). The evil twin sister of Charles Xavier (sort of), Cassandra is her brother's polar opposite: a genocidal evildoer who delights in snuffing out mutant lives and the dreams they carry. Her mutant powers also eclipse her brother's; she's not just a telepath, but a telekinetic with regenerative abilities.

Cassandra was introduced in "New X-Men" by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely. She was the villain of the first two arcs (12 issues) of the series, "E is for Extinction" and "Imperial." Few super-villains have made a more terrifying first impression.

If you watched this year's animated "X-Men '97," then your jaw probably dropped in episode 5, "Remember It," when mutant nation Genosha gets razed to the ground by Sentinels, just as it was in "E is for Extinction." In the show, this genocide turned out to be the work of Mister Sinister and the human-Sentinel hybrid Bastion. Not so in the source material, where Cassandra controlled the Sentinels. Yes, her first act as a villain was killing 16 million mutants.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" looks to be building on past Marvel Cinematic Universe stories like "Loki" and focusing on the multiverse. I would not be surprised if the movie's version of Cassandra (who appears to be leading cast-off mutant villains from 20th Century Fox's "X-Men" films, like Sabretooth, Pyro, and Lady Deathstrike) is made into a simple variant of Charles Xavier. Such a move, however, would do no justice to how singular and unique her comic backstory is.