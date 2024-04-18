Who Is Professor X's Love Interest In X-Men '97? Lilandra Explained

This article contains spoilers for "X-Men '97."

The sixth and latest episode of "X-Men '97" was titled "Lifedeath – Part 2." Sure enough, it continued the story of Storm and Forge (adapting a classic "X-Men" comic), culminating with Ororo regaining her mutant gifts as she pounds her fears (including claustrophobia and a demon owl) into submission. Gaining her OG Dave Cockrum-designed costume and white locks to show for it, Storm (once more Mistress of the Elements) called down a lightning strike seen from orbit and soared like Superman. But that wasn't all.

Like the previous "Lifedeath," this episode was bifurcated with an unrelated story — a story set a whole galaxy away. The X-Men have told the world that their founder and mentor Charles "Professor X" Xavier is dead, assassinated by anti-mutant extremist Henry Gyrich. That's why Magneto, Charles' heir, has taken his best frenemy's place as team leader (and rekindled his romance with Rogue).

But if you'll recall the original "X-Men" series finale, "Graduation Day," you'll know Xavier didn't die. No, he merely left Earth to seek advanced medical care in the far-off Shi'ar empire. In "Lifedeath – Part 2" it turns out the treatment took. Xavier yearns to see his X-Men, but there's a rival burning in his heart: his fiance Lilandra Nerami (voiced by Morla Gorrondona), empress of the Shi'ar.

Yes, Professor X has an alien girlfriend. If you're only familiar with the far more mundane "X-Men" movies, then this probably seems bizarre. However, this relationship goes back to the original series and classic "X-Men" comics.