One Of The Wildest Transformers Episodes Was Written By Wolverine's Creator

The late Len Wein was one of the most prolific comic book writers of his day. Like many of his contemporaries (especially Marv Wolfman and Gerry Conway), he bounced back and forth between the "Big Two" comic companies, Marvel and DC. Wein left his mark at both, co-creating characters like Swamp Thing and Lucius Fox at DC and the next generation of X-Men (Storm, Nightcrawler, Colossus, etc.) at Marvel.

However, his most famous creation is without a doubt Wolverine. Lein worked with then Marvel Editor-In-Chief Roy Thomas and artist John Romita Sr.; the trio debuted Logan in 1974's "Incredible Hulk" issue #180 (written by Wein). In creating Wolverine, Wein wanted to give whoever wrote "X-Men" next a new mutant character. As it turns out, that writer was Wein himself when he crafted "Giant-Size X-Men" #1 with artist Dave Cockrum the following year. Wein eventually ceded the ongoing "X-Men" series to writer Chris Claremont, but he built the toy box Claremont would play in for the next decade-plus.

Wein put himself into Wolverine. Throughout his life, Wein dealt with chronic illness — his widow Christine Valada confirmed this experience was what inspired Wolverine's healing factor. However, due to superhero comics' notoriously stingy residuals/copyright agreements, Wein never reaped the financial rewards he deserved from creating Wolverine. After attending the 2009 premiere of "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," he said (according to "Marvel Comics: The Untold Story"), "It was very gratifying and very nice. I would have preferred a check."

Not seeing "a dime from any of the Marvel stuff," Wein supplemented his income with cartoon scriptwriting. In 1986, he co-wrote an episode of "The Transformers" with Diane Duane. That silly episode, "Webworld," is one of the most memorable in the series.