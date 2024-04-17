X-Men 97 Reveals Who Attacked Genosha, And It's Not Who You Think

This post contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" up to and including episode 6.

"X-Men '97" has been fantastic. There's nostalgia in there, sure, but also some stunning storytelling — a desire to use this opportunity to tell new stories that go harder and further on certain elements that the Fox Network couldn't touch back in the '90s.

Case in point: how episode 5 weaponized nostalgia to shatter the hearts of the audience with a devastating attack on Genosha that killed a bunch of fan favorites in what the head writer calls a cataclysmic event meant to change everything for the show. This is the moment mutants realize that things are in fact dangerous (and not just in alternate futures).

It was a bold, bloody choice to adapt one of the darkest Marvel storylines, "X-Men: E is For Extinction." This was the opening storyline of Grant Morrison's run with "New X-Men," and in the comics, it was Professor X's evil twin sister Cassandra Nova who was responsible for the genocide, after she hijacked a huge Sentinel and let it destroy the island and its nearly 16 million mutant population. Though Nova is not the villain of "X-Men '97," she will make her live-action debut in "Deadpool & Wolverine." But who was responsible for the attack in "X-Men '97"?