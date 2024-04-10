X-Men 97's Shocking Turn Was Specifically Designed To Shatter Your Nostalgia

Spoilers ahead for "X-Men '97."

"X-Men '97" is arguably the greatest thing Marvel Studios has produced since "Avengers: Endgame," a gorgeously designed and animated cartoon that captures the spirit of the original '90s show while doubling down on the themes and interpersonal drama that makes the "X-Men" comics so unique. But while the first four episodes were a good mix of nostalgia and fun new adventures, episode five ended with the biggest, darkest moment in the entire show — and it is only the beginning.

Beau DeMayo, the creator who was fired a week before the show's premiere, took to Twitter to explain that this was always planned to be a turning point in the story.

"My plan was the first half of the season is the OG audiences pre-9/11 days, rife with nostalgia and comfort," DeMayo wrote. "Then 9/11 — like Tulsa and other mass tragedies — turned the world upside down and reminded us the whole world unsafe..."

Well, he accomplished his goal, because nothing will ever be the same in "X-Men '97" (until Cable inevitably helps fix it and no one remembers). This is an episode that completely shatters the nostalgia that the show so expertly mined in its beginning, delivering an emotionally damaging episode with huge repercussions for the entire world of the X-Men.