X-Men '97 Episode 4 Throws It Back To Classic Marvel Video Games (And The Matrix)

Spoilers follow.

As the title indicates, "X-Men '97" is firmly set in the decade in which the original "X-Men: The Animated Series" debuted, the gloriously colorful '90s. So when Jubilee turns 18 in the fourth episode of the animate series revival, it only makes sense that she wants to take all of her mutant teammates to the arcade to celebrate. Unfortunately, the X-Men's new leader Magneto isn't having it, which prompts Jubilee to vent her frustrations to the newest X-Men recruit, Roberto da Costa (aka Sunspot), while hanging out in her room.

That's when Roberto notices that Jubilee really is a gamer, noticing a game console sitting next to the TV in her bedroom. But even though Jubilee genuinely believes that the only people who hate video games are bad at video games, that console doesn't belong to her. Instead, the Motendo is actually a sneaky trap created by the interdimensional villain Mojo that sucks Jubilee and Sunspot into a video game world that he will force them to fight through for the entertainment of millions across various dimensions. It's not dissimilar from a plot that Mojo put forth in "X-Men: The Animated Series," where he created a similar trap but turned the X-Men into stars of their own dangerous TV show.

What's great about the video game update of Mojo's nefarious plan is that it allows for plenty of Easter eggs and references to real X-Men video games from the '90s, as well as a nod to one of the most iconic movies from the decade, "The Matrix," which was just announced to be getting yet another sequel from "Cabin in the Woods" director Drew Goddard.