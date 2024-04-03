Whoa: New Matrix Movie Coming From Director Drew Goddard

Get ready to return to "The Matrix," this time with a brand new filmmaker at the helm. Warner Bros. has indeed decided to revisit one of the most beloved action/sci-fi franchises of all time, with Drew Goddard ("The Cabin in the Woods") set to write and direct the forthcoming sequel installment. This will mark the first time since the original movie hit theaters in 1999 that directing duo Lana and Lilly Wachowski are not involved.

According to Variety, Lana Wachowski is on board as an executive producer for the new film, which does not currently have a title. Plot details are being kept under wraps at this time. There's also no word yet on casting, so it's unclear if Keanu Reeves or Carrie Anne-Moss, for example, will return. Goddard had this to say about it:

"It is not hyperbole to say 'The Matrix' films changed both cinema and my life. Lana and Lilly's exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world."

Lana and Lilly Wachowski helmed the original "Matrix" trilogy together, with Lana Wachowski flying solo for 2021's "The Matrix Resurrections." Lilly Wachowski is currently directing her first new movie in nearly a decade in the form of "Trash Mountain." In any event, they will be sitting on the sidelines for this one, as Goddard gets the opportunity to put his stamp on one of the most important properties in cinema history.