The Matrix Co-Director Is Finally Back With A New Movie – But It's Not Science Fiction

It's difficult to encapsulate the importance of Lana and Lilly Wachowski as directors. While the queer crime thriller "Bound" marked the sisters' directorial debut, it was their 1999 hit "The Matrix" that completely changed the landscape of science-fiction cinema forever. In 2021, the franchise's fourth installment, "The Maxtrix Resurrections" was released, but the film was a solo directorial venture from Lana Wachowski. Lilly has not directed a film since 2015's "Jupiter Ascending," but spent time directing season 1 of "Sense 8" and serving as the showrunner for "Work in Progress." The former was yet another sci-fi epic, but the latter is a sweet, semi-autobiographical queer dramedy starring Abby McEnany. It seems that working on this series must have inspired Lilly to continue similar creative ventures because according to a report from Collider, her next feature film is "Trash Mountain" starring Caleb Hearon.

Hearon co-wrote the film with Ruby Caster ("Bleeding Love"), and the story follows a gay man living in Chicago who has to relocate to his hometown in rural Missouri following the death of his father, an obsessive hoarder who has left him an overstuffed house to sift through. The script was described as "hilarious, warm, and emotional" by Collider, and with up-and-comer Hearon in the starring role, "Trash Mountain" sounds like it has the potential to really be something special. As if that wasn't interesting enough, the film is being produced by "Jurassic World" helmer Colin Trevorrow. While the big-budget dino flicks might be how most folks know Trevorrow, "Trash Mountain" sounds like it aligns more with his debut narrative feature, "Safety Not Guaranteed."