The Vast Legacy Of The Matrix

"The experience of making the movies was such a transformative time in my life," says Carrie-Anne Moss of "The Matrix" films, "it was such an opportunity of a lifetime."

As the December 22nd release date for Lana Wachowski's "The Matrix Resurrections" moves closer, the time is right to look back at the legacy of a decades-long franchise. In a new video from Warner Bros., the "Resurrections" cast goes long on the franchise, remembering their own introductions to the "Matrix" films and their initial reactions.

Included in the roster are newcomers like Eréndira Ibarra, known for playing Daniela Velázquez in the Wachowski-born Netflix series "Sense 8." Her role in the film is unknown, but Ibarra recalls seeing the original "Matrix" and feeling profoundly changed. "I remember leaving the movie theater just knowing that things were going to be different in my life," she reminisces.

More cast members add to the praise, including Jessica Henwick and Max Riemelt. Neil Patrick Harris (who apparently plays Neo's therapist — what a gig — according to the film's official trailer) gets excited over the action, particularly the chase sequences and the introduction of the iconic and now oft-parodied "bullet time." This sentiment is echoed by Daniel Bernhardt, who we know to be donning the shades and playing the presumably villainous role of Agent Johnson.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, coming off of the lead role in Nia DaCosta's clever "Candyman" sequel, shares Harris' joy over the visually stunning slowed-down gunfights. Abdul-Mateen II will be portraying Neo's mentor, Morpheus (formerly played by Laurence Fishburne). "Resurrections" sees the return of Jada Pinkett Smith as well, who is presumably reprising her role of hovercraft captain Niobe from the original film's two sequels, "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions." Niobe did not believe in the Oracle's prophecy that he would find "The One," but nonetheless proved a valuable ally for Neo. The role earned Pinkett Smith an NAACP Image Award nomination in 2004. Of course, the returns that everyone is anticipating are those of the film series' leads, Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss, who played Neo and Trinity in all three "Matrix" films.