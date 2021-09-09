The Matrix Resurrections Trailer: It's Time To Go Back Into The Matrix

In 1999, "The Matrix" hit the big screen and became a cultural phenomenon. The Wachowskis created a stunning sci-fi spectacle, full of cutting-edge special effects and thrilling action. I can distinctly remember being in the theater for "The Matrix" opening weekend, and feeling the electric energy in the room as the audience collectively lost their minds when Carrie-Anne Moss, as Trinity, suddenly seemed to be hovering in the air as the camera spun around her. It was just a taste of things to come, and "The Matrix" was one of those movies that felt like it demanded a second viewing the minute you walked out of the theater. Not because you were confused, mind you. But because you just had to see that again.

And then came "The Matrix" sequels! Which were ... uh ... not as good. Look, I know those sequels have their defenders. And I'll admit that they have some strong set pieces (the big freeway scene in "The Matrix Reloaded" is pretty damn great). That said, they failed to capture the magic of the original. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't get excited about "The Matrix Resurrections," a sequel that looks to take the story in new, exciting directions.

As for what the film's about, well, that remains something of a secret. Here's the official synopsis:

The long-awaited fourth film in the "Matrix" universe, the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre, "The Matrix Resurrections" reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity, the iconic roles they made famous in "The Matrix."

From the trailer, we can gleam that lots of things have changed since we last saw these characters. For one thing, Neo appears to be both alive again and plugged back into the Matrix, completely unaware of his exploits in the previous films. Just what's going on here? I don't know, but I can't wait to find out. To be blunt, I loved this trailer. From a strictly visual standpoint alone, this looks better than 99.9% of the blockbusters we've seen in the last five years. I also love that rather than just recycle the same stories from the original trilogy, "Resurrections" is going for something much weirder. In short, I would like to see this movie right now, please.

In addition to Reeves and Moss, "The Matrix Resurrections" also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith. "The Matrix Resurrections" will arrive in theaters, IMAX, and on HBO Max on December 22, 2021. It will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from the theatrical release.