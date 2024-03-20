Who Is Sunspot? X-Men '97's Newest Mutant Recruit Explained

Considering this is an X-Men series, we're not likely to see the New Mutants come to fruition, at least not the iteration that Sunspot would be joining. After all, we've already seen Cannonball and Wolfsbane, albeit briefly, in the "X-Men" animated series universe during the original show's run, and they certainly weren't teenagers. That doesn't mean Sunspot couldn't become part of a new version of New Mutants, since the team has seen many iterations over the years. But more than likely, we'll watch Roberto da Costa grow into his Sunspot hero status as "X-Men '97" continues, just as Jubilee came into her own throughout the original series. After all, the two seem to be striking up a friendship in the series premiere.

However, one storyline that could easily play out in "X-Men '97" is the encounter with Reignfire. With shades of the Dark Phoenix saga storyline, the comic arc finds Sunspot mysteriously disappearing before the appearance of Reignfire, a villain who looks remarkably like Sunspot. It turns out that Reignfire is actually a protoplasmic mutant symbiote injected with Sunspot's blood, and it's eventually reduced to its original state and claimed by SHIELD. That's the kind of storyline that could easily play out in a single episode of "X-Men '97" and create a dramatic conflict between Roberto da Costa and the X-Men.

At the same time, I wonder if there's a storyline that will eventually involve da Costa's family fortune. After all, the premiere episode has da Costa going out of his way to reveal that detail about him, so it must be important. I doubt that it's hinting at some kind of introduction of the Avengers in the X-Men animated universe, but with Marvel Studios expanding the Marvel Animation banner, I suppose anything is possible. As of now, the Avengers don't share a universe with the X-Men, though Spider-Man does (there's even a Daily Bugle Easter egg early in the first episode of "X-Men '97"), but creating a crossover would be a rather enticing prospect.

Of course, we're getting ahead of ourselves, because we're only just beginning the "X-Men '97" revival, and there's a lot of other ground to cover first, so stay tuned.