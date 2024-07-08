The 10 Best Marvel Comics From The X-Men's Krakoa Era, Ranked

The X-Men's newest comics, "From The Ashes," look to be banking on the 90s nostalgia that made the recent "X-Men '97" revival such a success. This safe approach, though, comes off (and undoes) one of the most experimental periods in "X-Men" comics ever: the Krakoa era.

"X-Men" has a premise that could be a straightforward science-fiction story, no capes needed, but most of their stories lean more on soapy interpersonal drama than big ideas. Krakoa titled that balance in the other direction. This new dawn for X-Mankind kicked off in 2019 with interlocking miniseries "House of X" (written by Jonathan Hickman, art by Pepe Larraz) and "Powers of X" (also written by Hickman, drawn by R.B. Silva) and concluded in 2024.

"Krakoa" is the name of a South-Pacific island where Professor X, Magneto, and Moira MacTaggert create a homeland for all mutants (even the bad guys). Mutants proclaim themselves the next step in human evolution and now that they're one people, they prove that by outpacing human achievement. They build a teleportation network, put their powers together to conquer death, and terraform Mars into a second world that they don't have to share with humans.

Stylistically, the comics also have "data page" inserts, which offered exposition and world/character-building annotations in pure black-and-white. Such pages are a Hickman trademark (he thinks it saves space for the illustrated comic pages to focus on the story) and the writers who came after him aped it.

The Krakoa era is sprawling; it's fitting that plant biotechnology is a big part of the aesthetic since the setting spread like a garden. So, here's the best comics of the bunch. These are not necessarily the most consequential titles, but the ones you'll most enjoy reading.

(These comics can all be found on digital reading service Marvel Unlimited.)