The Highest Rated Marvel Project On Rotten Tomatoes Isn't Even A Movie

For a long while, the Marvel Cinematic Universe had a reputation for not only producing smash successes at the box office, but movies that scored "Fresh" on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes too. This set the MCU apart from its competitors like the DC Extended Universe, which earned marks as erratic as the movies themselves, and the routinely-panned "Transformers" films.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is proud of the MCU achieving critical success alongside its commercial strides. As he told Vanity Fair in 2017:

"[Rotten Tomatoes sends] this little Lucite, certified fresh thing with the name of the movie on it. We got them lined up around here. We take pride in it. There are cases where audiences and critics are not aligned. But I think, for the most part, they are, and I like it when people like our movies."

(Interviewer Joanna Robinson later used this as a small piece of her research for the behind the scenes book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios," co-authored with Dave Gonzales and Gavin Edward. Read /Film's interview with them here.)

Alas, since 2017, Marvel Studios' tomatoes are no longer all bright red. 2021's "Eternals" was "Rotten" at 47%, as was "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" at 46%. 2024, though, saw the studio's highest rated project yet: animated series "X-Men '97," a revival of the classic 1992 "X-Men" cartoon (with much of the original cast on board). As of now, the show has a near perfect 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, higher than the 98% that MCU TV series "Ms. Marvel" earned in 2022. Likewise,"Black Panther," the highest rated MCU movie on Rotten Tomatoes, has only 96%.

Does the show earn this hype? You bet it does. It's called "X-Men '97" because of the year it takes place in — but also because if I was grading it, that's the score it would get! (I kid, I kid — not really.)