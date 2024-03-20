X-Men '97 Brought Back A Key Player To Recreate The Original Show's Opening Titles [Exclusive]

The '90s gave us some of the best kids' show theme songs of all time, from "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers" to "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." But even those classic examples couldn't quite match the sheer ear-wormery of the opening titles to "X-Men: The Animated Series." The beloved Fox Kids show didn't even need lyrics to embed itself in the collective cortex of a generation, who can surely recall its dynamic, synthesized tones in a split second.

Now, Disney has decided to tap into that reservoir of nostalgia with "X-Men '97," an animated streaming show that apes the original's distinctive visual style and picks up where its 1997 series finale left off. Everything we've seen in the lead-up to its release points to a faithful revival, with the easter egg-filled "X-Men '97" trailer promising a show that not only feels aesthetically akin to the original but brings back plenty of the OG voice actors. Oh, and that theme song is back, too.

In the 28 years since the 1992 series went off the air, the "X-Men" theme music has lingered in the recesses of every '90s kid's mind, and now it's back. But it wasn't just composer Ron Wasserman's music that made those opening titles so effective (Wasserman also created the aforementioned "Power Rangers" theme). Producer/director Larry Houston storyboarded a masterful title sequence that introduced each member of the mutant team, showing off their individual powers in a brief action vignette set against giant text displaying their names. It's a classic sequence, and one that has also been faithfully recreated for "X-Men '97." In fact, the man responsible for those original titles was brought it to ensure the revival show nailed its interpretation.