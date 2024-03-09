Disney Keeps Details About Theo James' X-Men '97 Character Sparse

If you grew up in the '90s, there's no way you could have escaped the cultural impact of "X-Men: The Animated Series." Alongside fellow Fox Kids superhero shows "Batman: The Animated Series" and "Spider-Man," the X-Men's animated adventures represented a true high point for superhero animation at the close of the century. Of course, it helped that the mutant team came armed with one of the most undeniably cool theme songs of all time. But the show itself was, much like the aforementioned Batman and the Spidey cartoons, memorable for not treating kids like dummies and including some pretty mature storylines and themes. As such, "X-Men: The Animated Series" left an indelible mark on kids around the globe with its 1992-'97 run.

Now, Disney is capitalizing on that popularity with "X-Men '97," which is set to debut on the Disney+ streaming service on March 20, 2024. Ahead of the release we've had the "X-Men '97" trailer which came packed with several Marvel comic Easter eggs and reassured legions of fans that Disney and the newly-minted Marvel Animation are staying faithful to the look and feel of the original series.

But amid all the excitement, there are still some big questions surrounding the upcoming series. What does it mean that Jean Gray is pregnant? Is Professor X really dead? And who the heck is Theo James playing? Entertainment Weekly confirmed that the "White Lotus" season 2 star has been cast in "X-Men '97," but the role itself remains a mystery.