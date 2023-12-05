Deadpool 3 Looks Wilder Than We Thought – And We Have Theories

Potential "Deadpool 3" spoilers to follow.

In a time of great turmoil for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who better to come strolling in than the Merc With A Mouth himself? The big-screen iteration of Deadpool — as played by Ryan Reynolds — thrives on upending expectations for the superhero genre, like when "Deadpool 2" introduced a version of the famous mutant outlaw squad known as X-Force, only to immediately kill off the entire team in a comically violent fashion (save for Zazie Beetz's luck-powered Domino). A little chaos along those lines would surely do the MCU good at this juncture, allowing it to shake off its recent woes and work towards a better tomorrow.

For that to happen, however, Marvel Studios should probably do a little House (of Ideas) cleaning first. Enter "Deadpool 3," a three-quel that's gotten fans hyped ever since it was confirmed to bring Reynolds' Wade Wilson into the MCU. Eyebrows only rose higher at the news that it would not only retain the same R-rating as the first two "Deadpool" films (a first for the Disney-owned franchise), but it would also somehow revive Hugh Jackman's growling Wolverine for a reunion with his "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" co-star. With director Shawn Levy preferring to shoot on location rather than the typical green screen sets used for MCU productions, that's only made it harder than usual for Marvel's highly-trained snipers to do their job and prevent a parade of intriguing set photos from leaking online.

Then again, can we really trust that these "leaks" are as revealing as they appear to be? Or is this all just an elaborate setup for another X-Force type of situation? Pull on your tin foil hats, it's time to speculate recklessly about "Deadpool 3" and everything we think we know so far.