Shawn Levy Didn't Want To Give Deadpool 3 The Marvel Green Screen Treatment

"Deadpool 3" marks a number of noteworthy "firsts" for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The, uh, first and perhaps most significant is that it's designed to be R-rated, an unprecedented move for a franchise that once conquered the box office through the power of the four-quadrant movie. It's also the first film to fully integrate characters from 20th Century Fox's (RIP) "X-Men" universe into the fabric of the MCU, no doubt using some sort of multiversal maneuvering to explain how Hugh Jackman's Wolverine got better after his death in "Logan."

Less obvious, though just as worthy of pointing out, is that "Deadpool 3" is the first MCU project in a hot minute to find itself subject to spoiler leaks courtesy of the paparazzi and general onlookers snapping up photos from the movie's set. This used to be common among major Hollywood productions about a decade ago, to the degree that many of the biggest twists in "The Dark Knight Rises" were spoiled by leaked set photos over a year before the film hit theaters in 2012. Since then, studios have beefed up their on-set security measures something fierce, with Marvel Studios going so far as to shoot down drones that try and sneak a peek while one of its projects is filming.

This is also part of the reason why studios like Marvel and Lucasfilm have eagerly turned to shooting on sets with green screens and the virtual backdrops of The Volume. It's not just about wanting to use CGI for everything (though there is that); it's because this makes it easier to keep major reveals or secrets under wraps during production. However, for "Deadpool 3" director Shawn Levy, that lack of secrecy was a price worth paying if it meant he could avoid giving the film the green screen treatment.