Marvel Studios Will Shoot Down Your Spy Drones, Samuel L. Jackson Confirms

Some Marvel fans will do anything for a scoop, and paparazzi still seem to be stalking movie and TV sets, hoping to get photos of actors in their costumes. These photos are eagerly anticipated by a certain stripe of super-eager information collectors who want to know everything and anything about a TV show prior to its release. This isn't all fans, of course, but there are enough photo-seekers and information extractors to run an entire subset of the entertainment journalism industry ... and to be utterly bothersome for actors and producers. Most viewers, it seems, would prefer to wait for the studio-mandated advertising to learn about costumes and plot details, while others prefer to remain completely clueless about a pop property until they can actually see it.

Regardless, the information extractors continue to plug away, trying to sneak as many photos as they can, and in these constantly evolving technological times, paparazzi have become resourceful. Thanks to advances in drone technology, some spies can now fly miniature cameras onto TV sets from miles away, filming and taking pictures remotely. Yes, they are just that eager to see what Samuel L. Jackson might look like as Nick Fury on the set of "Secret Invasion."

Marvel Studios, of course, is quite aware of paparazzi drones, and have already implemented a solution. As Jackson revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, he saw some of the drones ... and Marvel had them all shot down. Furthermore, the drone pilot was located and arrested.

Sadly, Jackson didn't reveal how the drone was shot down, or if Marvel studios employs a fleet of sharpshooters specifically to handle spy drones on set. Do they have one of those cool pneumatic net guns, I wonder?