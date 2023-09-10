D23's Disney Studios Showcase Didn't Have Much To, Er, Showcase

If there's one thing to be said for the Disney Studios Showcase at D23 this year, it's that it gave those of us on the weekend news shift a nice quiet start to Sunday.

First, to give some perspective, here's a quick recap of the headlines from last year's D23 showcase. The 2022 presentation included the announcement of two new Pixar movies and Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Wish," the first footage from "Elemental," the first footage from the live-action "Little Mermaid" remake, Rachel Zegler presenting the first teaser for "Snow White," Jude Law presenting a first look at Disney's "Peter Pan & Wendy," and the entire original cast of "Enchanted" showing up to introduce the trailer for "Disenchanted." On the Marvel Studios front, the showcase included a first look at "The Marvels," footage from "Loki" season 2, a preview of "Werewolf By Night," and a teaser for "Secret Invasion," among other treats.

At D23's 2023 Disney Studios Showcase, the only real news was the announcement that "Haunted Mansion" is coming to Disney+ on October 4. Attendees saw the first 10 minutes of "Wish," as well as the "Once Upon a Studio" short that will play before it in theaters, featuring a mash-up of Disney characters from across the years. The short premiered at Annecy Film Festival earlier this year, so this wasn't an exclusive first look, but at least filled some of the presentation's 90-minute window. The rest was padded by showcasing the new "I Am Groot" shorts (already on Disney+), ongoing "Star Wars" series "Ahsoka" (premiered last month), footage from "Loki" season 2 (out in a few weeks), and footage from "The Marvels" (out in November).

There were no new movie or TV show announcements, no previews of 2024's slate, and nothing from 20th Century Studios at all.