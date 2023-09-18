MCU Authors On Crafting The Definitive Marvel Studios History And How The MCU Can Bounce Back [Exclusive Interview]

So to peel back the curtain a little bit, when I requested an advanced copy of the book to prepare for this interview, the PR folks mentioned that you three were actually going to go back and add some stuff in because of the news about Victoria Alonso's exit. I suspect that must have been as shocking to you all as it was to the rest of Hollywood. What did you make of that announcement?

Robinson: Yeah, I was stunned. Genuinely stunned. We didn't change a ton in the book about Victoria in order ... because when we went back through and looked at the Victoria narrative, because we want to make sure that yes, Kevin Feige gets his due as the head of Marvel Studios, but there's a lot of people that he leans on that he's careful to cite that he leans on. So we wanted to make sure that Victoria Alonso and Lou D'Esposito, who were there from the beginning as producers at Marvel, got their credit. We have a whole producer's chapter about them. Victoria shows up again and again and again as we track the visual effects team and how they develop, et cetera. But we went back through and basically word-searched Victoria's name in the manuscript to sort of see how it all came together, we realized a lot of the writing, I suppose, was somewhat on the wall there.

There were just an adjective or two we had to change in order to make sure we were underlining and setting it up as something that didn't feel as much of a shock to our readers as it did to us. But that was a real reporting scramble for — I spent 48 hours calling everyone I could get my hands on, talking to Disney, talking to people in Victoria's camp, et cetera, et cetera, to make sure that we got ... we didn't have a ton of time to track down the story, and I wanted to make sure we got the most correct, from all sides, story that we could.

Gavin and Dave also had to talk me down off the ledge because I am used to dot com reporting or even magazine reporting, which has a shorter timeline on it. And everyone would be like, "This is a book, Joanna, and it's okay if something's happened after we're done with the manuscript, between when we're done when the book comes out." I was like, "I need everything to be in here!" So Victoria, we did get in there. There's some other stuff that has happened. I was like, "Can news just stop happening? So that our Marvel book has as much information in it as possible."

Edwards: I mean, it wasn't that surprising — I think we didn't specifically expect Ike Perlmutter to leave, but he's been picking fights with Disney for a decade. So you can see that set up. And I think it's a tribute to Marvel keeping the walls up around that you really had to sort of go in deep to find out that there was sort of dissension in the kingdom until the moment when Victoria gets thrown out.

The Victoria Alonso situation not withstanding, since Marvel Studios is such an ever-changing entity, how did you know when you were finally done with the book? How did you decide, "Okay, this is where we should draw the line?"

Gonzales: They're like, "If you don't have it done in three weeks, we're not going to make our publishing date." [laughs] We were told that, and we had to realize we had to wrap it up there. But yeah, I think also, we were sort of, I mean, not blessed, but we got a lot of the big news out of the way in a year that they also pulled back the number of releases they were having so there's less of a chance that they were going to happen across something we weren't expecting.

Our book isn't so much about the plot of the MCU as the business of Marvel Studios, which helps. So we don't have to make a prediction as to who's a Skrull and then end up wrong six months later. But also, when we started this book, I said to Joanna, "Wouldn't it be fun if we could go 'Blade' to 'Blade'? Because I thought that would be a great bookend to it. But we ended up, just through the narrative and naturally telling, it going from "Ike Perlmutter tries to make movies" to "Ike Perlmutter gets frustrated and leaves." So I'm very happy that arc exists and we were able to, with very little changes, make that an additional arc that the book covers.

Robinson: But I think what's most fascinating about — as Dave said earlier, we started this when "Endgame" came out. So we started this with Marvel at the height of its powers. And in the subsequent years, due to a number of factors which we cover towards the tail end of the book — be it Covid, be it the launch of Disney+, be it trying to scale up their model — there have been a lot of stumbles in the MCU. I think the brand doesn't mean the same thing that it did to wider audiences. There's still a ton of, of course, ride or die fans. But I think that Marvel Studios logo in front of a project no longer means "certified gold" the way that it once did in audience's minds. So that was something we wanted to make sure we reflected.

We wanted to make this — as we were writing the book, I kept asking the question, "Who is this book for?" And everyone kept going, "Well, it's for everyone." That's ultimately where we tried to land, which is it's for enthusiastic fans, it's for skeptics, it's for people being like, "How did these superheroes infest Hollywood?" Or it's for people wondering, when this book comes out in October, sitting there thinking, "What happened to Marvel, this studio that I loved so much? What's going on?" We're hoping to answer that as well, which I think we did. Nothing I think encapsulates this more than the sort of late in the day change we had of the title of the book, from "The Rise of Marvel Studios" to "The Reign of Marvel Studios," because we wanted to make sure to capture this idea of, we're not saying it's over. Never count Marvel out. They've come back before. We're not even remotely saying that, but I don't think the trajectory is still up, up, up, up as it was when we started the book.

Edwards: Joanna came up with lots of great nouns to describe the current Marvel moment, of which my favorite was "the wobble."

Robinson: It's our version of The Blip. The wobble. Yeah.

Yeah, the iron grip seems to have loosened a little bit.

