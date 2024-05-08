X-Men '97 Just Took A Bold Swing With Magneto – And It Comes Straight From The Comics

Spoilers for "X-Men '97" to follow.

"I am trying to be better," proclaimed Magneto (in "X-Men '97" episode 2, "Mutant Liberation Begins") — "Please... do not make me let you down." He was speaking to a small United Nations panel, but addressing humanity as a whole. So, of course, mankind again forced his iron (controlling) fist.

As of episode 9, "Tolerance Is Extinction Part 2," Magneto is once more an antagonist to the X-Men (I won't say "bad guy"). He puts on his old red outfit, complete with the telepathy-blocking helmet (representing him shutting out Professor X's influence, literally and metaphorically). Regrettably, I don't think we'll be seeing Magneto back in the opening credits team line-up anytime soon, if ever again.

This heel U-turn is far from unmotivated, though. The season's Big Bad, Bastion, orchestrated the genocide of mutant nation Genosha (carried out in episode 5, "Remember It") and intends to build a future where human/Sentinel hybrids rule enslaved mutants. Magneto is a Holocaust survivor (a tragic backstory that "X-Men '97" has maintained). He's always refused to give tolerance a chance because that experience taught him coexistence as a besieged minority is impossible. Now, he's responding in kind to Bastion's first strike.

If you're an "X-Men" comics fan, you probably saw this coming — and recognize the beats of Magneto's plans from the 1993 arc "Fatal Attractions" (written by Fabian Nicieza and Scott Lobdell, drawn by several artists but especially brothers Adam and Andy Kubert).