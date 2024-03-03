The Most Famous Comic Writer Of All Time Wrote A Three Page X-Men Story For Marvel

Alan Moore is a comic writer responsible for countless classics, but what most people remember him for is his work at DC Comics: "Watchmen," "Batman: The Killing Joke," etc. Moore himself, though, has disowned these works, since they're owned by the company that screwed him over on creators' rights, and he maintains disinterest in discussing them or adaptations.

I'll say this since I'm one of them — comic fans can be quite thin-skinned. So, they've turned Moore and his current dislike of superhero media into evidence that he's just a grouchy and bitter old man. As a counter-argument, I'll present a Twitter thread from his daughter Leah Moore (herself a comic creator), one written in defense of her "internet-averse" father.

Mrs. Moore documents how her father fell out of love with superhero comics, the passion of his youth, as he got a firsthand look at the dirty machinery of the industry. Her point which hit me hardest is that, if the comics industry wasn't so hostile to artists, its lifeblood, then maybe Alan Moore would still be writing superhero stories today and the genre/its fans would be richer for it.

Can you imagine if he hadnt been fucked over? If instead of being Grumpy Alan Moore Shouting From His Cave he had spent the past 40 years putting out book after book for DC and the rest? Creating vast worlds full of the superheroes he loves? Enjoying comics? Its a damn shame. — Leah Moore (@leahmoore) November 21, 2019

It's a sad thought to ponder, with considerations far beyond Moore; how many great stories have never been heard because their potential makers had the misfortune of being born into an unfair world?

Frankly, Marvel/DC would benefit from Moore more than he would from them (he's continued writing creator-owned work and never lost his skill). Even so, a three-page "X-Men" story by Moore from 1985, one of the only Marvel Comics he wrote, shows a glimpse of the stories we might have in the world where DC didn't screw him.