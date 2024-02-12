Transformers Once Paid Tribute To One Of Batman's Most Legendary Moments

Alan Moore and Brian Bolland's 1988 graphic novel "The Killing Joke" is one of the most famous Batman stories. It's also undergone a more adversarial reevaluation in the 21st century due to its exploitative depiction of violence against women; the Joker shooting and disabling Barbara Gordon is a textbook case of a woman in a refrigerator.

Despite the ickiness, I still think it's a damn good comic. Bolland's artwork is gorgeous and the book interrogates Batman and the Joker's shared dynamic with depth every Batman writer since has been chasing.

In "The Killing Joke," the Joker abducts Commissioner Gordon and tries to push him to his psychological breaking point. As the Joker remembers it, he was once a regular man who had a really bad day that convinced him to laugh at how awful the world is. But his hypothesis is wrong; Gordon doesn't crack and Batman suggests the problem with the Joker always lay in his own heart. Batman offers the truly defeated Joker a chance at redemption, but the latter declines: "It's too late for that."

In "Transformers" issue #187 (published in October 1988, less than a year after "The Killing Joke"), writer Simon Furman and artist Lee Sullivan homaged this ending. Check out the pages side by side in a recent tweet from Mr. Furman:

That time we 'homaged' Batman: The Killing Joke in #Transformers (UK #187), art by Lee Sullivan. pic.twitter.com/9Tk7Rci68D — Simon Furman (@SimonFurman3) January 30, 2024

I'm not sure Moore would take the homage as a compliment; he's antipathetic towards adaptations of his work and "The Killing Joke" itself. As an anarchist with an (understandable) distaste for the corporate comics industry, he especially dislikes the Marvel/DC superhero duopoly, Batman included. I'd bet that he'd also be disinterested in "Transformers," a franchise that exists first and foremost to advertise action figures.

Still, the homage shows that Furman and Sullivan at least understood "The Killing Joke" — which not all its imitators have.