It's Come To This: Autobots Vs Deceptions Vs Maximals Vs Terrorcons Vs Predacons

Director Steven Caple Jr. has boasted about expanding the "Transformers" world in the newest sequel, "Rise of the Beasts" — "I thought it was time to step out and build out into the universe.

Previous films stuck to the franchise's central conceit: Autobots wage their battle to destroy the evil forces of the Decepticons. Taking its cues from the 1996 cartoon "Beast Wars" and the 1986 "The Transformers: The Movie," "Rise of the Beasts" brings in new groups of transforming robots: the Maximals, the Predacons, and the Terrorcons. Each faction has its unique motivation and aesthetic too. This is still a straightforward story of good versus evil, but now there are new pieces on the chess board.

"Transformers" lore is often both silly and labyrinthine, especially if you don't have a history with the franchise. Let's cut through the confusion and explain what each type of Transformer in "Rise of the Beasts" is.