One Classic Anime Has A Character Inspired By Marvel's The Hulk

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has made Bruce Banner/The Hulk into just one more of the Avengers. His most recent MCU appearances, "Avengers: Endgame" and "She-Hulk," have ditched the man and monster dichotomy altogether; the Hulk is now just a green and buff Bruce.

For all his personal faults, Joss Whedon was the last writer/director to explore the Hulk's tragedy in his two "Avengers" films. The nascent team's climactic argument in "The Avengers," when Banner silences the room by revealing he "got low, so he put a bullet in [his] mouth, and the other guy spit it out" has real dramatic gravitas.

However, the MCU has altogether elided where that tragedy begins. In the comics, Dr. Bruce Banner was already a troubled man before the gamma bomb explosion that changed his life. Banner's father Brian was a nuclear psychist convinced his own radiation exposure turned his son into a monster. Brian treated Bruce only with contempt, and when his wife Rebecca tried to protect her son, he murdered her.

Writer Peter David, during his long "Incredible Hulk" run, suggested that the Hulk is a product of Bruce's dissociative identity disorder, a protective shell created during his abusive childhood. Ang Lee's controversial 2003 "Hulk" film, which uses this backstory, is the film most faithful to Banner's tortured spirit.

For comics delving into Bruce's shattered mind, I'd recommend "Incredible Hulk" #312 (by Bill Mantlo and Mike Mignola), "Incredible Hulk" #377 (by David and Dale Keown), and Al Ewing's "Immortal Hulk" series.

The Hulk is a titan of popular culture, so his influence doesn't end with his own stories, either. "Monster" by Naoki Urasawa, a classic manga/anime, features a character crafted in the same spirit as the Hulk.