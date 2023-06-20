20 Years Later, Ang Lee's Hulk Is A Misunderstood Triumph Of Superhero Cinema

June 13, 2007 was hardly time for Marvel Studios to be taking a victory lap. Despite a record $151 million opening weekend, Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 3" was on pace to become the lowest-grossing film in the series. Mixed reviews and a clear sense of creative apathy on the director's behalf augured poorly for a fourth installment. This came on the heels of the apparent death of Fox's X-Men franchise — which Bryan Singer had abandoned to make the strangely sullen and, it turned out, unwanted "Superman Returns" — at the cloddish hands of Brett Ratner.

Marvel's other two Fox-distributed properties, "Daredevil" and "Fantastic Four," were either buried or terminal. "Blade" had run its course at New Line, "The Punisher" made Artisan about as much money as a Punisher movie will ever make for anyone, Sony's "Ghost Rider" self-immolated by hiring the hack who bodied "Daredevil," and here's where I remind you Brett "The Lawnmower Man" Leonard directed a "Man-Thing" adaptation.

Yet here I was, seated in a gargantuan Playa Vista, California hangar-turned-soundstage that once housed Howard Hughes' fabled aeronautical folly "Spruce Goose," with a bunch of webmasters from a bunch of "geek-friendly" websites — which, for the most part, only exist on the Wayback Machine nowadays — lobbing questions at Marvel's newly appointed head of production, Kevin Feige. And, boy, was he chesty.

The occasion was a set visit for Jon Favreau's forthcoming "Iron Man," which, judging from the swanky decor of Tony Stark's Malibu bachelor pad, at least had the space-age aesthetic down pat. After receiving the grand tour of the premises, a Paramount publicist sat us down for a press conference that played like the feeling-out first round of a heavyweight fight.

Previously, Feige had hung out in the background as former Marvel Entertainment honcho Avi Arad's number two, but now he was the man. Could we trust him? Did he care if we did? For most of the gathered fanboys journalists, he earned their loyalty by trashing Marvel's most stirringly singular movie to date.