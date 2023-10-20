An Anime Easter Egg In Gen V Hints At A Deeper Connection

This article contains spoilers for "Gen V" episode 6.

Part of the reason Prime Video's "The Boys" has been acclaimed is the ways it has adapted its source material, a satirical superhero gore-fest by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The comic has its moments of pathos (e.g. Billy Butcher's dying words to Hughie in issue #71, "All that macho s***, in the end, it's f***kin' self-defeatin' [...] Men are only so much use, Hughie. Men are boys."), but it's mostly just a vile splatterfest. There's so much bad taste abound in the 72 issues that it often makes you wish your brain could spit it out.

"The Boys" TV series (developed by Eric Kripke) keeps the violence and dark humor, but it sharpens the comic's genre critique while updating it for modern politics. The superheroes of "The Boys" are still stand-ins for the rot of corporate America and celebrity culture. However, the TV show explores its characters with more sincerity (take the musical scene in episode 5). Kripke's "The Boys" doesn't laugh at its characters (at least not the leads) in the same way that Ennis' does. Thus, the same messages of toxic masculinity hit harder because you don't have to wade through as much self-indulgence.

The spin-off series "Gen V" has, thus far, worn even more of its heart on its sleeve. These "Supes" are only teenagers/college-aged young adults, so they're trying to figure out the world and themselves. Many have done terrible things (accidentally or otherwise), but they still have their souls and the show makes you root for them to keep them.

In the most recent two episodes of "Gen V," the character Dusty (Andy Walken), a party master at Godolkin U, wears a T-shirt with the logo of the dark fantasy manga "Berserk." It's a fitting invocation that transcends a mere reference.