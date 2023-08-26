A Scene In The Boys Got A Strong Rewrite After Real World Events Changed Everything

The TV show "The Boys" has always been far kinder and more interesting than its comic book source material, and it's with the treatment of Annie, AKA Starlight, that the difference is made the most clear. Whereas Annie in the show is also made a victim of rape as her inciting incident, the show at least never looks down on her for how she initially handled it. TV Hughie never slut-shames her or tries to make her assault about himself; comic book Hughie does both of those things, even breaking up with her and only reconciling with Annie after she begs for his forgiveness. This was not intended as social commentary, by the way. The comics really did expect the reader to sympathize primarily with Hughie throughout this whole ordeal.

Another change was that the show toned down this inciting incident. TV Annie is assaulted by one guy, and it's not shown in much detail; comic Annie gets assaulted by Homelander, A-Train, and Black Noir, all at the same time, almost entirely played for laughs. "Annie started out as a joke," the comics writer Garth Ennis explained in a 2012 interview. "And [she] was actually going to degenerate further in terms of the s**t she'd put up with, the degradations she'd suffer just to be in the world's premier super team." Ennis did start to treat the character "a bit more responsibly" as the comics went on, but the show handled Annie responsibly from day one.

"From the beginning, we always had a lot of female producers," showrunner Eric Kripke explained in a 2019 interview. "One of the first questions we discussed when taking the project is: Are we going to do the moment when Starlight is sexually assaulted? [...] I was nervous. I thought it might be too far."