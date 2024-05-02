X-Men '97 Retains One Of Magneto's Defining (And Tragic) Character Details

This article contains spoilers for "X-Men '97."

Magneto of "X-Men" has one of the most brilliant backstories in superhero comics — they almost made a movie entirely about it. He was once a young Jewish boy when Nazi Germany invaded Poland. Captured and dehumanized, he suffered at concentration camp Auschwitz like so many of his people. He survived but it convinced him that hatred is as natural to men as breathing, and so he fights to ensure the prosperity of mutantkind. This backstory was not part of Magneto's original conception (Chris Claremont added it in 1981's "Uncanny X-Men" #150), but you'll be hard-pressed to find a writer who hasn't embraced it since.

"X-Men '97" certainly has. In episode 2, "Mutant Liberation Begins," when Magneto is tried before the United Nations, he recalls how he was first put on his path when his people were slaughtered because "they called God by a different name." Episode 8, part one of the finale "Tolerance is Extinction," takes it to another level. As revealed in the last episode, "Bright Eyes," Magneto is a captive of Bastion and Operation: Zero Tolerance. By this episode, he's stripped nearly naked and strung up. ("X-Men" comics have always gotten a lot of mileage out of Saint Andrew's Crosses, a common BDSM toy, being in an X-shape.)

Dr. Valerie Cooper, who previously presented as the X-Men's ally but revealed now as an Operation: Zero Tolerance member, visits Magneto. She sees a number inked on his wrist: 214782. Auschwitz inmates were tattooed with identification numbers, just another way the Nazis stripped them of dignity. Magneto's tattoo has been a character feature for decades, representing how his suffering is burnt into his skin and soul. He can't forget what happened to him because, whenever he feels the blood on his own hands, the reminder of why he's dirtied them is right there to see.