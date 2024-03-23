The Essential Aspect Of The Comics That X-Men '97 Had To Get Right [Exclusive]

Spoilers for "X-Men '97" to follow.

The X-Men are back on TV and "X-Men '97" wants you to feel like they never left. The animation is different, but many of the original "X-Men" voice actors are back and the story picks up mere months after the O.G. series finale "Graduation Day." (Need an "X-Men" refresher before "'97"? We've got you covered.) The creators of "X-Men '97" are fans passionate about getting it right and it shows.

/Film's Ethan Anderton spoke with "X-Men '97" supervising producer/head director Jake Castorena for an episode of the /Film Daily podcast. Castorena stressed that making the show feel compatible with the old series was a priority:

"[We had to understand] that it's a revival. It's not a reboot. It's a spiritual successor, it's on the shoulders of what came before, and it's got to feel like it's a continuation. The goal is, you've gotta go from 'Graduation Day,' season 5, right into our show. The O.G. show into our show. And vice versa. For new fans, that will bring you into the X-Men with our show as a gateway for the O.G. show. So all of that, to paraphrase, a lot of that was in the mission statement, in the core bible from day one."

That series bible also contained what Castorena and his colleagues defined as the ethos of the X-Men for the stories they'll be telling:

"First and foremost, the X-Men always will be, always should be, and always have been an allegory for prejudice. The minute you take that away from the X-Men, they're no longer the X-Men."

Indeed, what sets the X-Men apart from the Avengers is that they're mutants; people born with powers who compromise a minority group, which in turn allegorizes real minorities.