X-Men '97 Has Revealed Its New Big Bad – And Marvel Fans Will Know His Name

Bastion's Prime Sentinel creation appears to be a product of Mister Sinister's collaboration, thanks to his experience with the Techno Organic Virus, and the X-Men villain is a little frustrated Bastion unveiled their Sentinel Prime technology already. But Bastion speaks confidently about succeeding where other villains have been failing since 1992. When Sinister reminds Bastion that he used to be one of those villains, Bastion retorts that he's now evolved. That would explain why the fired "X-Men '97" executive producer Beau DeMayo said Theo James was voicing a fan-favorite character, even though Bastion hasn't appeared in "X-Men: The Animated Series" until now.

So who is Bastion really? There are a myriad of X-Men villains from the original animated series who could have become Bastion. However, it's possible that Sinister is referring to Nimrod, who appeared in the original X-Men animated series. When Bishop time traveled to the past from the future in an effort to stop the assassination of Senator Robert Kelly in "Days of Future Past Part 1," Nimrod followed him and squared off with the X-Men. Nimrod had the ability to restructure itself after being destroyed, so there's a chance that he somehow survived destruction and has since somehow evolved into Bastion as a Prime Sentinel. But is Nimrod really a fan-favorite character?

What also remains to be seen is Bastion's grand plan. Could he maybe resurrect Gambit with the Prime Sentinel technology and play out some form of the comic arc where Gambit became Death? That story involved Apocalypse, with Death as one of the Four Horsemen, but it's not out of the realm of possibility — especially if Bastion turns out to be Apocalypse somehow.

Since the end of the episode reveals that he's captured Magneto, Bastion may intend to turn the former villain into a mutant version of a Prime Sentinel. That would certainly break the public's trust of him and the X-Men, and it would allow Professor X and the X-Men to fight Magneto again. Plus, let's not forget that the return of Professor X will also shake the public's faith in the X-Men, after learning that he's not really dead. There are so many moving pieces, but there is one thing we know for sure.