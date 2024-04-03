Who Is Mojo? The Interdimensional Villain From X-Men '97 Episode 4 Explained

The latest episode of "X-Men '97," called "Motendo/Lifedeath, Part 1," features the return of Mojo, a longtime X-Men villain who made his debut in "Longshot" #3, published in November of 1985. Mojo was a horrible, mutilated cybernetic monster with robotic spidery legs and a series of mechanical tubes sprouting from his body. He ruled a dimension called the Mojoverse, and oversaw one of the realm's most popular TV shows, "Mojovision," a gladiatorial show wherein superpowered beings from across multiple dimensions would be forced to fight to the death. Mojo lived for ratings and only cared about watching his numbers increase. He was modeled after the shallow TV executives and schmoozing moneymen who oversee most creative efforts in Hollywood.

Mojo made a memorable appearance in two episodes of "X-Men: The Animated Series" wherein he was enthusiastically played by Canadian voice actor Peter Wildman. In "Mojovision" (February 5, 1994), he snarled and cackled as he forced the X-Men to fight monsters for his amusement. "I'm coming up with numbers mathematicians haven't even heard of!," he would guffaw. In the episode "Longshot" (October 5, 1996), he travels to Earth in pursuit of the titular hero, a mutant with acrobatic powers.

In "Motendo/Lifedeath, Part 1," Mojo is transformed from a snarling TV executive into a video game mogul, finding that the universe's medium of choice has changed. Mojo (now played by David Errigo) kidnaps Jubliee (Holly Chou) and forces her to fight in a living video game that strongly resembles the 1992 "X-Men" arcade cabinet. Mojo, just like Disney, knows how profitable it is to milk Gen-X nostalgia.

Provided here is a brief history of Mojo.